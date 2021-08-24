Ceará starts vaccinating the public from 12 to 17 years old by the end of the week

Ceará has a total of 2,083,769 people who have completed Covid-19 immunization (two doses of AstraZeneca, CoronaVac, Pfizer or a single dose of Janssen). The amount equals 22.68%* of a total of 9.1 million people residing in the state. Regarding the first dose (D1), 4.7 million people received the vaccine, accounting for 51.24% of the population of the State. Ceará applied more than 6.7 million doses of vaccine against the disease in seven months of the vaccination campaign against the disease.

The information is from the Vacinometer platform, of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa), consolidated at 5 pm this Thursday, 19. The population quantity estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The platform also shows that, in the last 24 hours, more than 44 thousand people received D1, 25 thousand D2 and none a single dose.

In the survey of immunization agents who arrived in Ceará, through the National Immunization Plan (PNI), coordinated by the Ministry of Health, more than eight millions of vaccines were delivered to the state and were distributed to 184 municipalities. The population has been receiving doses of CoronaVac/Butantan Institute, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccines — the latter uses only one application dose for immunization against the virus.

This Friday, 20, a new batch, with more than 345,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, arrived in Ceará. There are 193,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, which will be used for the application of D1 and D2 in all municipalities in Ceará, and more than 125,000 doses from Pfizer. Through social networks, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) informed that this shipment will be destined for the first dose, as defined by the Ministry of Health.

Check the vaccination numbers in Ceará

Total doses applied: 6,791,329

Total D1 applied: 4,707,560

Total D2 applied: 1,930,010

Total of single doses applied: 153,759

Vaccination campaign

In the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the state, all municipalities in Ceará have already started to vaccinate the general population. The new stage of the campaign takes place in descending order of age, starting at 59 years of age. To receive the vaccine, people must be properly registered on the Digital Health platform, from Sesa.

In addition to the general public, people included in the priority groups of phases 1, 2, 3 and 4, of the PNI, are receiving immunizations against the coronavirus in parallel. Among the categories are: health workers, elderly, indigenous people, quilombolas, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women, people with disabilities, homeless people, education workers, professionals in public transport by road, subway, air, waterway, port between others.

See the numbers of vaccinated by priority group in the State**

– Health Professionals (phase 1)

Dose 1 (D1): 258,889 (102%)

Dose 2 (D2): 233,183 (87%)

Single Dose (DU): 103

– Institutionalized elderly (phase 1)

Dose 1 (D1): 2,963 (108%)

Dose 2 (D2): 2,934 (107%)

Single dose: 0

– Indigenous people (phase 1)

Dose 1 (D1): 19,553 (95%)

Dose 2 (D2): 19,248 (94%)

– Elderly > 75 years (phase 1)

Dose 1 (D1): 375,072 (108.78%)

Dose 2 (D2): 359,792 (104.33%)

Single dose: 114

– Institutionalized disabled (phase 1)

Dose 1 (D1): 550 (148.28%)

Dose 2 (D2): 525 (138%)

Single dose: 0

– Elderly between 70 and 74 years old (phase 2)

Dose 1 (D1): 239,579 (108.05%)

Dose 2 (D2): 220,018 (99.17%)

Single Dose (DU): 103

– Seniors between 65 and 69 years old (phase 2)

Dose 1 (D1): 271,343 (98.36%)

Dose 2 (D2): 263,876 (93.76%)

Single Dose (DU): 955

– Elderly between 60 and 64 years old (phase 2)

Dose 1 (D1): 336,356 (99%)

Dose 2 (D2): 300,812 (79%)

Single dose: 578

– Quilombola peoples and communities (phase 2)

Dose 1 (D1): 14,940 (101%)

Dose 2 (D2): 13,403 (86%)

Single dose: 470

– Security Force, Rescue and Armed Forces Workers (phase 2)

Dose 1 (D1): 32,688 (111%)

Dose 2 (D2): 18,680 (61%)

Single Dose: 86

– Pregnant women, postpartum women and comorbidities (phase 3)

Dose 1 (D1): 57,082 (93%)

Dose 2 (D2): 29,967 (51%)

– PCD and Comorbidities (Phase 3)

Dose 1 (D1): 421,298 (82%)

Dose 2 (D2): 233,890 (43%)

Single Dose: 1,722

– Education Workers (Phase 4)

Dose 1 (D1): 175,152 (99%)

Dose 2 (D2): 92,715 (17%)

Single dose: 334

– Port Workers (Phase 4)

Dose 1 (D1): 2,975 (133%)

Dose 2 (D2): 378

Single dose: 1

– Air Transport Workers (Phase 4)

Dose 1 (D1): 1,640 (96%)

Dose 2 (D2): 1,341 (79.13%)

Single dose: 2

*Sesa highlighted that the data oscillates negatively in relation to the previous days as a result of adjustments in the spreadsheets sent by the municipalities.

**The percentages of vaccination of the population of Ceará are defined based on targets established by the State Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) for each priority public. Application rates correspond to the doses that have already been distributed. By sending batches of vaccines by the Ministry of Health (MS), the doses of immunizing agents are distributed to municipalities proportional to population estimates for each priority group (target).259,285

