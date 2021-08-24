Celebrated Roni and Cssio’s motivational speech mark the backstage of Corinthians’ victory; Look

On Monday, Corinthians released the video that shows the backstage of the team’s victory against Athletico Paranaense, last Sunday, at the Arena da Baixada. Author of the winning goal, midfielder Roni was featured in the club’s images.

Raised on the basis of Timão, the young defensive midfielder scored his third goal in the Brazilian Championship and was celebrated by his teammates in the dressing room after the end of the match. – see the video below.

The first excerpt of the video shows the players’ warm-up conducted by physical trainer Flavio de Oliveira. Before every match, the professional usually has an incentive conversation with the cast.

“Good energy, positive thinking. Now is our time, and we are going again to get our fuel, our vitamin, our joy, which is the victory! It has to go again. Organized, be assertive with the ball on your foot and scoring without the ball. There is no secret, the secret is to have an attitude in the game. This is our biggest challenge. We will play ball with joy and pleasure,” said Flávio.

Giant’s Words

After finishing the warm-up on the lawn, the athletes returned to the locker room and made the final preparations for the confrontation. Goalkeeper Cássio, one of the most experienced of the squad, preached the team’s mental strength to keep the momentum positive.

“It takes joy to the field. In the last matches we are doing great, we have to continue. Same level, aiming for more, winning mentality. We came here to win the game, but with wisdom. A victory today takes us up there, we’ve been connected since the beginning,” said the goalkeeper.

“We are strong, this is the path. Our strength is in the system, in the group, and in each one of you. In the collective and individual preparation”, completed coach Sylvinho.

“We can’t leave points behind. Adapt to the field as soon as possible. As soon as possible, so as not to suffer,” concluded midfielder Gabriel

Fly, Roni!

On top scorer’s day, Roni was much celebrated by everyone who was in the Alvinegro locker room after the end of the duel. He was one of the last to arrive at the scene, as he gave an interview when he left the pitch and received the TV Globo award for best player on the field. Upon arrival, the young Corinthians fan received greetings and spoke about the goal

“I saw that Fábio had the ball and he crossed very well, his left foot is good. Jô pulled on the first stick, and if the guy doesn’t follow, Jô probably scores because he heads very well. markers were on him and I was alone. I was cool to head well and direct the ball. I’m happy, it’s my third goal in this Brasileirão”, he commented.

“Much joy”

Sylvinho had the final word. The commander engaged, for the first time since taking the team, a streak of two consecutive victories. Satisfied and satisfied with the team’s performance, the coach congratulated the players.

“The feeling of the presidency, the board, the technical committee, your coach and all this staff is of great joy and great satisfaction, we fight with you. We have a very small portion of work and effort. You are protagonists, strength It’s in you, in the group. You’ve shown it again. Of charging each other, fighting and fighting. Congratulations everyone, enjoy as much as you can. Want more and more of your minutes, your plays. The week is open again. It’s not easy, congratulations for the group. This is the road, that’s what we have to do,” stated Sylvinho.

