Check out details of Palmeiras’ new shirt, inspired by the triple crown

The week of the 107th anniversary of the Palmeiras will have the launch of the third shirt, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (25), one day before the celebration. The photos with details of the model that will be used were published by the Footy Headlines website and confirmed by the report of the OUR LECTURE. The shirt will be in a shade close to white, with green and gold details.

Details of the third uniform of Palmeiras that will be released this week (Photo: Reproduction)

This Monday (23), Palmeiras released a teaser of the new model, inspired by the achievement of the triple crown and the theme “Where does the gold come from”. Last season, Verdão won Paulista, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Detail with the crowns of the three titles (Photo: Reproduction)

In the video, each number represents one of the three crowns and, beside it, the number of games played in each of the championships. In the state there were 15 clashes, in Libertadores another 13, while the victorious journey in the Copa do Brasil had eight clashes until the victorious journey.

