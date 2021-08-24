Check out the latest news from the soccer market this Monday, August 23 – Gazeta Esportiva
Football/Market
Check out the latest news from the ball market this Monday, August 23rd
Bayern Munich announced the renewal of the contract with defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich until mid 2025 (Photo: Publicity/Bayern Munich)
Santos announced the hiring of Diego Tardelli. The 36-year-old striker signed until December, with an option to renew until the 2022 São Paulo Championship. (Photo: Reproduction/Santos)
Sport announced the departure of Umberto Louzer “by mutual agreement” after the team’s defeat to São Paulo, in Ilha do Retiro. The coach arrived at the club in April and leaves Sport with 22 games and 39% success. (Photo: Disclosure)
According to Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Barcelona should agree on the salary reductions for Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto this week (Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
PSG is close to hiring Rennes’ Camavinga for 30 million euros (BRL 189 million), according to the Ouest France newspaper (Photo: Jean-François Monier/AFP)
Lyon announced the signing of midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. The player left Liverpool and signed a contract with the French club valid until June 30, 2024 (Photo: Disclosure/Lyon)
Manchester United announced this Monday the loan of left-back Brandon Williams to Norwich City, from England. The 20-year-old will play for the new club until the end of the current season (Photo: Publicity/Norwich City)
According to British newspaper The Telegraph, Tottenham is studying the hiring of striker Adama Traoré, who plays for Wolverhampton. (Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP)
According to Sky Sport, Atlético de Madrid is getting closer to signing Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha. The values are around 30 million euros (R$ 189 million). (Photo: Uwe Kraft/AFP)
