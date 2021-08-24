Check out the new anticipation of the 2nd dose by Pfizer and AstraZeneca – Infonet – What’s in the news in Sergipe

The Municipal Health Department of Aracaju (SMS), announced this Monday, 23, new anticipation of the application of the second dose of Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines.

From Tuesday, 24, people who were with a second dose program until September 4, will already be able to receive the second dose of immunizing agents. With this measure, SMS hopes to complete the vaccination cycle of around 27 thousand people.

The second dose of Pfizer will be available at three vaccination points: at the Parque da Sementeira drive (8:00 am to 5:00 pm), at the Externato São Francisco (Swiss District) and auditorium attached to Escola Presidente Vargas, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. To be vaccinated, all you need to do is bring the vaccination card proving that you took the first dose, a document with a photo and CPF and a proof of residence in Aracaju in the name of the person who will get the vaccine.

The points for the second dose of AstraZeneca are: UBSs Santa Terezinha, Cândida Alves, Edézio Vieira de Melo, Hugo Gurgel, Augusto Franco, Pio Décimo, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sementeira Park Drive, open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

With the new date, there was a change in points. The auditorium attached to the Presidente Vargas School becomes the place for the vaccination of the second dose of Pfizer and the UBS Augusto Franco starts serving people who received AstraZeneca.

CoronaVac

The second dose of coronaVac continues to be offered only in the auditorium attached to the Escola Municipal Presidente Vargas, from 8 am to 4 pm. Pregnant women, postpartum women and nursing mothers (with code) should also seek the first dose in the auditorium.

By Milton Filho and Aisla Vasconcelos

with SMS information