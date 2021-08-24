Check out the results of Quina 5639 and Lotofácil 2315 this Monday (8/23)

posted on 8/23/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 8/23/2021 8:18 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (23/8), two lotteries: the contest 5639 of Quina and 2315 of Lotofácil. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 08-22-11-18-12-14-25-13-23-17-07-03 -21-16-19.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Check the numbers drawn at Lotofácil this Monday (8/23)

Quina, with an expected prize of R$683.5 thousand for those who guarantee the five correct answers, had the following numbers drawn: 42-66-77-56-57.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Check the numbers drawn at Quina this Monday (8/23)

