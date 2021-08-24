Chery plans double-cab pickup truck derived from Tiggo

Chery prepares its foray into the South African market and, in a presentation, revealed the models it intends to place in that country. One of them, however, caught the attention of the local press.

Starting sales with the Tiggo 4 Pro (5x) and Tiggo 8 Pro models, Chery will have the Tiggo 7 Pro and the Tiggo Cross, which will likely be the Tiggo 3x. But, in the slides presented locally, Tiggo (PUP) appeared, a proposal for a pickup truck.

Chery’s move seems quite logical, since the South African market loves pickup trucks, so much so that Ford will deposit $1 billion there to make the new Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.

However, Chery’s biggest target should not be exactly South Africa, but the Brazilian and South American market. This is where Fiat Toro rolls and rolls unrivaled, but where the competition shapes its cat bed with local GM and VW opponents.

With Caoa Chery’s hand in the business, this proposal for a double cabin pickup truck (naturally) is very good for its operations in the domestic market, where the pickup truck segment has already sensitized two important players.

If it wants to grow even more, Caoa Chery will need an average pickup of up to 5 meters to heat up the business. Furthermore, using the T1X platform of the Tiggo 5x, 7 and 8, the company will reduce costs and still use one of the thrusters.

In this case, the 1.6 TGDI propeller with 187 horsepower and 27.9 kgfm, would make Chery Tiggo PUP go head-on with the current Fiat Toro, even though its engine is bigger than that of the pickup from Pernambuco.

Using unibody bodywork and multilink rear suspension, the Tiggo pickup could even rescue a long-forgotten name at Chery. In 2007, the Chinese brand even showed a concept of medium pickup, called Higgo 2.

It was a chassis model with stringers, with a double cabin and style of the time, which ended up being made by Chery, but in the form of a seven-seat SUV, sold as Riich X5.

[Fonte: News24/Projeção: Jhonatan Machado]