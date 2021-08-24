Chico Buarque, aged 77, is going to marry Caroline Proner

Singer and composer Chico Buarque de Hollanda, 77, and Caroline Proner, 47, a professor of Human Rights at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio), are going to get married. The request to make the union official was published in the Official Gazette of Justice of Rio, coming from a registry office in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of the state.

The two started dating in March 2017, after strengthening ties during meetings with intellectuals to launch a political manifesto in 2018. With the relationship growing stronger, Carol came to accompany Chico Buarque on tours and many backstage photos appeared on the networks social, realizing that the couple was getting closer.

Carol is from Curitiba, 47 years old, and is the mother of Francisco, 21, and Barbara, 20.

Chico Buarque was married to Marieta Severo for 33 years, with whom he had three daughters. The separation took place in 1999. The singer’s last assumed relationship, before Caroline, was with the singer Thais Gulin, with whom he dated for about five years.