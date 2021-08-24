Cissa Guimarães appears on the beach in Rio de Janeiro and causes in good shape

Cissa Guimaraes, actress and presenter of ‘It’s from Home’, took advantage of Monday (23) with scorching heat in Rio de Janeiro to cool off. In a bikini, the star showed good form in the clicks.

At the end of last year, the actress had already caused it on the social network when she appeared with a split stomach in a photo. Countless artists manifested on the occasion praising the good form of Cissa.

At another time, the presenter appeared with her whole body covered in foam in the bathtub and also caused it on the social network, receiving rave praise from followers.

Cissa Guimaraes is currently one of the show hosts. ‘It’s from Home’, which is aired on Saturday mornings on Globo.

Cissa Guimaraes. Photo: Disclosure/ AgNews

