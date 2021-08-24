City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for vaccination against Covid in people aged 28 to 34 years (2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC), vaccinated on July 29 and 31, will be open this Tuesday, August 24



7,500 vacancies will be made available for the vaccination which will take place on Wednesday, August 25th

23/08/2021 19:19 – Health

The Municipal Health Department will make available, from 11:00 am this Tuesday, August 24, at the Ribeirão Preto City Hall website and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, scheduling for the application of the second dose of CORONAVAC vaccine against Covid – 19 in persons aged 28 to 34 years old, vaccinated on July 29 and 31, 2021.

ATTENTION

This schedule is exclusive for people 28 to 34 years of age who received the first dose of CORONAVAC vaccine on July 29th and 31st.

People who took the vaccine during this period, but turned 35, they will be able to schedule vaccination in this campaign.

For this age group, 7,500 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Wednesday, August 25, from 8:30 am at 38 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with a photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, vaccination card for the first dose and the protocol number of the appointment.

bedridden people

People bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

SECOND DOSE – CORONAVAC PEOPLE 28 TO 34 YEARS OLD VACCINATED ON JULY 29 AND 31

Scheduling – Fur City Hall website, from 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 24, or by calling 3977-9441 and 3977-9442

Vaccination -Wednesday, August 25th

Local – in 38 vaccination posts in Ribeirão Preto