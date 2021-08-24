Cleo celebrates Gloria Pires’ birthday with a beautiful declaration: ”My greatest love”

On social media, Cleo celebrated the 58th birthday of her mother, Gloria Pires

Cleo (38) enchanted social media followers by paying homage to Gloria saucer (58).

The actress’s mother completed another year of life this Monday, 23, and to commemorate the date, Cleo made a beautiful statement on Instagram Stories.

“My greatest love. What a woman. Congratulations for another year and may it always be everything you want. You deserve everything you want. I love you more than infinity.”, wrote the actress and singer in the publication, when sharing a photo hugged with her mother.

In addition to Cleo, Gloria Pires also received a special honor from João Vicente de Castro (38). In the Instagram feed, the actor posted a photo of the birthday girl of the day and congratulated her with a beautiful statement. “Today is the day of Gloria. A human being who, despite everything, has never adopted an ironic attitude towards life. […] What a great woman we are pleased to see exist. What luck. Love you”, he wrote in an excerpt of the publication.

