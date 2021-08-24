Cleo denies pregnancy and explains why her husband calls Gloria Pires ‘grandma’

After fan speculation, Cleo claimed she is not pregnant and explained that ‘grandma’ is a pet name.

After fan speculation, Cleo (38) used social media on Monday, 23, to deny that she is pregnant.

Rumors of a possible pregnancy surfaced after her husband, Leandro D’Lucca (38), call Glory Saucer (58) of “grandma” by congratulating her for the Best Actress award at the 49th Gramado Festival for her performance in the suspicion.

On Twitter, Cleo explained that it’s just a nickname. “Guys, I love the Internet! Babys, I’m not pregnant, okay! Le calls my mommy granny, because we made a movie called “Grandma Ninja” kkkkkk oh, I love you guys”, wrote the actress and singer.

It is worth remembering that Cleo and Leandro got married in civil law in early July, in Passa Quatro, Minas Gerais. The businessman is already the father of eight-year-old Gael, the result of a previous relationship.

Cleo celebrates Gloria Pires’s birthday

This Monday, 23, Gloria Pires turned 58 and Cleo paid a tribute to her mother. At Stories she shared a photo with the birthday girl and made a beautiful statement. “My greatest love. What a woman. Congratulations for another year and may it always be everything you want. You deserve everything you want. I love you more than infinity.”, wrote the actress and singer in the publication

Check out:

Kkkkk PEOPLE, I love the Internet!

Babys, I’m not pregnant, okay! Le calls my mommy grandma, because we made a movie called “Grandma Ninja” kkkkkk oh, I love you guys! — CLEO (@cleo) August 23, 2021





Last accessed: 24 Aug 2021 – 10:49:06 (398143).