Considered infertile by doctors, a woman gives birth to quintuplets in the United States

Diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that prevents the ovaries from producing eggs and any pregnancy, 28-year-old Brenda Raymundo gave birth to five babies in Texas, in the United States.

Contrary to medical diagnosis, Brenda became pregnant with the help of a fertility drug. Along with her husband, identified as Alejandro, the woman visited a fertility clinic in October of last year. After going through a medical consultation, the resident of the United States took a drug that stimulates the ovaries to produce eggs. Two months later, she became pregnant.

During pregnancy, Brenda was rushed to hospital with suspected life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. In this type of pregnancy, the baby develops in the fallopian tube rather than in the uterus. At the health unit, however, doctors were able to prove that the fetus was in the uterus and the heartbeat was normal.

A week after the scare, the woman returned for a routine exam when she saw “five air bubbles” in the exam. An ultrasound confirmed the fivefold pregnancy. “Nobody expects to be told within a week that they’re pregnant with a baby and the next week to find out that there are actually five in there,” Brenda said in an interview with The Sun.

The quintuplets were born on May 17th. Antonio weighing 1.72 kg; Amara weighing 1.49 kg; Humberto weighing 1.41 kg; Alejandro with 1.4 kg; and Lelani with 1.36 kg.

“Doctors said they were born with good quintup weights and also healthy, which was amazing news. We feel very lucky,” said Brenda.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach