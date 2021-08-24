Consultation on the IRPF refund becomes available this Tuesday (24)

O 4th batch of 2021 Income Tax refund will take place on August 31 for 3.81 million taxpayers. With this, the Internal Revenue Service will make available, on Tuesday (24), from 10 am, the consultations of the IRPF refund.

One more refund of the IRPF, for the base year 2020, will be paid. In addition, residual refunds from previous years will be considered. Therefore, the consultation will be available from this Tuesday (24th), at 10 am.

This will be the 4th batch of IRPF refund and will include 3.81 million taxpayers. According to the Federal Revenue, refunds total R$ 5.1 billion. The amount will be deposited on August 31st.

The IRPF refund can be consulted in two ways: on the website of the IRS or in the Revenue app. The 4th lot will also include taxpayers with legal priority. Are they:

Taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness (6,088);

Seniors over 80 years old (8,185);

Taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (26,647);

Taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (67,893).

In addition to these, the Federal Revenue reported that over 3,710,930 non-priority taxpayers were included in this refund. Those delivered the statements of previous years until August 16, 2021.

According to the agency, when consulting the refund, taxpayers will be able to check whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund. In this way, it will be possible to check if it fell on the call “thin mesh” of the lion.

To do this, simply access the Income Tax “statement” at the e-CAC (Virtual Service Center), using the access code generated on the Internal Revenue Service page or digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Upon entering, select the option “My Income Tax (DIRPF Statement)”, click on “Processing” and choose the item “Pending Mesh”. The platform will inform you if there is any pending in the declaration and why it was withheld.

If the pending issue is due to an error in filling it out or lack of information, it is possible to rectify the statement, as long as you have not yet received the subpoena term.

Returns of declarations in a mesh situation are only released after being corrected by the taxpayers or after proving that the declaration is correct.

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 0

Total Votes: 0 Consultation on the IRPF refund becomes available this Tuesday (24)