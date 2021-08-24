Corinthians and Panathinaikos advance in negotiations on loan from midfielder Mateus Vital | corinthians

Panathinaikos, from Greece, advanced in negotiations with Corinthians and is closer to signing midfielder Mateus Vital for a season.

If it takes place, the transfer will be on a one-year loan, with salaries paid in full by the Greek club.

A condition imposed by Corinthians is that the contract has pre-established the price of Vital if Panathinaikos wants to buy him in 2022. The value negotiated is 4 million euros (the equivalent of R$ 25 million at the current price) for 50% of the player’s economic rights.

According to the latest financial statement, Corinthians has 85% of Vital.

The interest of the Greek club pleased Timon and the player due to the circumstances at the time. With no proposals from major football centers, Mateus Vital sees Panathinaikos as a gateway to Europe. If it goes well, it would be easier to transfer to a major league in the Old Continent.

At the same time that the arrivals of Giuliano and Renato Augusto can improve Corinthians and boost the performance of Mateus Vital, they increase competition in the player sector, who has been in reserve for the last three games.

At 23, the midfielder is also thinking of looking for fresh air after three and a half seasons at Timão – which does not mean to say that he is dissatisfied at the club.

The Corinthians board preferred to sell Mateus Vital, but has not yet found anyone interested in paying what the club asks for. A possible loan would help alleviate the club’s payroll.

Recently, Corinthians negotiated Ramiro with Al-Wasl, from Dubai, for a loan along the same lines.

The transfer window for Greece closes in a week.

Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. He is the second top scorer of the season, with five goals, alongside Gustavo Mosquito and only behind Jô, who has seven. The midfielder was also responsible for three assists. He has not scored in the Brasileirão yet and has played 28 games this season.

