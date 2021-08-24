Corinthians has money to pay William, says player’s father

Corinthians fans have one more reason to dream about Willian’s return to Parque São Jorge.

In a live interview on the program ‘Arena SBT’, Severino Vieira, father of the Arsenal player says that Corinthians is able to pay the midfielder’s salary, but warns: it’s 8 pounds for 1 real.

Raised in the base categories of alvinegro, Willian has always declared his affection for the club. Affection that the father shares. “There are things that money doesn’t pay. Playing for Corinthians is priceless. Today, you could pay (William’s salary). Corinthians is cleaning up the squad and two, three players who leave have already paid, even because William would come from grace,” said Severino. “Leaving for free” refers to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who declared that Arsenal would agree to release Willian free of charge, needing only to pay the salaries.

Severino also confirmed speculations that Willian was dissatisfied with the situation at Arsenal. Passed over by coach Mikel Arteta, the Brazilian is not in the Gunners’ plans for the 2021/22 season. “He’s really not happy, otherwise he wouldn’t want to leave. He has proposals from Europe, but it’s no secret that we want him to end his career at Corinthians. Today, everything depends on Corinthians making the proposal and Arsenal release him,” he declared.

A declared Corinthians fan – including candidate for the club’s adviser in the last election – the father of the number 10 of the Brazilian team in the 2019 Copa America also made it clear that, if it were only up to his will, his son would return to Brazil, play for Corinthians and more : would take the shirt 10 alvinegra.

“If it depended on my taste, he’ll go back to Corinthians, put it at 10! But he’s a professional, and he knows about his career,” he concluded.