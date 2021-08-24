Corinthians leads statistics as a visitor to the Brasileirão; Look

After starting the Brazilian Championship disappointing their fans, Corinthians scored a good series of results in the last matches. With that, Timon took the elevator and climbed to sixth place. And the club’s trump card for this race is being away from home.

So far, Alvinegro has nine commitments away from their dominions at Nacional, with four wins, four draws and only one defeat, resulting in a 59% improvement. Only Atlético-MG and Bragantino have better campaigns.

The only setback was for Fortaleza, precisely the best host of the competition. The Lion, by the way, hasn’t lost as a host yet. There are six wins and two draws in eight duels.

And a determining factor for this good retrospective outside Neo Química Arena is Corinthians’ defensive system. There are only four conceded goals, making him the least leaked visitor in the tournament. According to data from Footstats, Timão is also the club that most often left the rivals’ stadium without suffering goals. This happened in five of the nine matches.

The attack does not have such encouraging numbers, with seven balls in the net, an average of 0.7 per match.

Now, Timão hopes to improve these numbers even further on Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), when coach Sylvinho’s team visits Grêmio, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

Check out Corinthians’ games as a visitor in the Brasileirão

América-MG 0 x 1 Corinthians – 2nd round

Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians – 3rd round

Bahia 0 x 0 Corinthians – 5th round

Fluminense 1 x 1 Corinthians – 7th round

Chapecoense 0 x 1 Corinthians – 10th round

Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians – 11th round

Cuiabá 1 x 2 Corinthians – 13th round

Santos 0 x 0 Corinthians – 15th round

Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Corinthians – 17th round