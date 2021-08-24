Corinthians sees chance to go Libertadores increase by 12% after winning the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR by 1-0 last Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Timão won the second in a row in the championship and is sixth in the table. All of this made the chance of classification for the Libertadores 2022 increase by 12%.

According to the calculation made by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), with the victory over the weekend, Corinthians now has 29.5% to win a spot in the Libertadores. For comparison purposes, after the victory against Ceará, last week, this number was 17.5%.

In addition to the chances of winning a place at Libertadores, the survey also calculates other possibilities within the Brasileirão. Today, Timão has a 48.9% chance of reaching the Sudamericana, while the chance of winning the eighth national championship is 0.53% and being relegated is 4.2%.

Corinthians occupies sixth place in the Brazilian Championship table, with 24 points. The team has four points less than Flamengo, the first team in the G4. Timão’s next commitment is against Grêmio, the first team in the Z4. The duel takes place on Saturday, at 9 pm, away from home.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 37 16 12 1 3 25 11 14 77 2nd palm trees 32 17 10 two 5 27 19 8 63 3rd strength 32 17 9 5 3 27 16 11 63 4th Flamengo 28 15 9 1 5 28 16 12 62 5th Red Bull Bragantino 28 16 7 7 two 26 18 8 58 6th Corinthians 24 17 6 6 5 16 15 1 47 7th Atlético-GO 24 17 6 6 5 15 17 -two 47 8th Ceará 24 17 5 9 3 19 17 two 47 9th Athletic-PR 23 16 7 two 7 22 19 3 48 10th International 22 17 5 7 5 22 22 0 43 11th saints 22 17 5 7 5 19 19 0 43 12th São Paulo 21 17 5 6 6 14 19 -5 41 13th Youth 20 16 5 5 6 13 18 -5 42 14th Cuiabá 20 17 4 8 5 17 18 -1 39 15th Bahia 18 17 5 3 9 20 28 -8 35 16th Fluminense 17 15 4 5 6 12 17 -5 38 17th Guild 16 16 4 4 8 12 17 -5 33 18th sport 15 17 3 6 8 8 14 -6 29 19th America-MG 15 16 3 6 7 13 20 -7 31 20th Chapecoense 6 17 0 6 11 14 29 -15 12

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

