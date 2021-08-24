Corinthians sees chance to go Libertadores increase by 12% after winning the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR by 1-0 last Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Timão won the second in a row in the championship and is sixth in the table. All of this made the chance of classification for the Libertadores 2022 increase by 12%.

According to the calculation made by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), with the victory over the weekend, Corinthians now has 29.5% to win a spot in the Libertadores. For comparison purposes, after the victory against Ceará, last week, this number was 17.5%.

In addition to the chances of winning a place at Libertadores, the survey also calculates other possibilities within the Brasileirão. Today, Timão has a 48.9% chance of reaching the Sudamericana, while the chance of winning the eighth national championship is 0.53% and being relegated is 4.2%.

Corinthians occupies sixth place in the Brazilian Championship table, with 24 points. The team has four points less than Flamengo, the first team in the G4. Timão’s next commitment is against Grêmio, the first team in the Z4. The duel takes place on Saturday, at 9 pm, away from home.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG3716121325111477
2ndpalm trees321710two52719863
3rdstrength321795327161163
4thFlamengo281591528161262
5thRed Bull Bragantino281677two2618858
6thCorinthians24176651615147
7thAtlético-GO24176651517-two47
8thCeará24175931917two47
9thAthletic-PR23167two72219348
10thInternational22175752222043
11thsaints22175751919043
12thSão Paulo21175661419-541
13thYouth20165561318-542
14thCuiabá20174851718-139
15thBahia18175392028-835
16thFluminense17154561217-538
17thGuild16164481217-533
18thsport1517368814-629
19thAmerica-MG15163671320-731
20thChapecoense61706111429-1512

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

