Cortez “drawn”, Borja, 3 defensive midfielders: Felipão is already thinking about Flamengo and beckons changes in the lineup

O Guild trained this Monday afternoon (23), at CT Luiz Carvalho, aiming the game against the Flamengo, at Arena, for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. the reunion with Renato takes place this Wednesday (25th), at 9:30 pm (GMT).

“Until three, four months ago, I was there for almost five years. The fans know that I have great affection for them, everyone knows I’m a Grêmio fan and I really like the group there, but above all, I’m a professional. I’m in a big club, I have the greatest respect and affection for everyone”, he said Portaluppi, at his last press conference.

According to the journalist José Alberto Andrade, in your column at “GZH”, O Guild has great chances to enter the field with 3 defensive midfielders. If you want to have game chances, field needs to be enrolled in Daily Newsletter (IDB) of CBF until 19:00 this Tuesday (24), which is unlikely.

Therefore, a likely lineup has: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel (Rodrigues), Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti; Douglas Costa, Borja and Alisson.

O Flamengo, according to the website “Rubro-Black World”, will not have many changes: Diego Alves; Filipe Luís, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Isla; Aaron, Diego and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique, Gabigol and Evertn Ribeiro.