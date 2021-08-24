Cosan announces proposal by port and new joint venture; Vitru buys UniCesumar for up to R$3.5 billion, recommendations and more

Corporate news highlights Petrobras news, which started on Monday the production of oil and natural gas from the FPSO Carioca, the first platform in the Sépia field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Petrobras informs that it started on Monday the production of oil and natural gas from the FPSO Carioca, the first platform in the Sépia field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

The FPSO Carioca (floating unit for the production, storage and transfer of oil and gas), which is chartered from Modec, has a daily processing capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of oil and to compress up to 6 million cubic meters of natural gas, second notice to the market. It is located 200 km off the coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro, at a depth of 2,200 meters.

On Monday, Cosan announced a new investment strategy through a fund structure, through which it will make contributions with its own resources and eventually from third parties in new business, according to a relevant fact disclosed to the market.

The move already includes, according to the company, the presentation of a binding proposal for the acquisition of 100% of TUP São Luís, a private-use port terminal located in the capital of Maranhão, for 720 million reais, in addition to the formation of a joint venture in the mining sector.

The offer for the port was sent by Atlântico – a subsidiary of Cosan – to São Luís Port Company, owned by the Chinese CCCC, and to minority shareholders, who have a 49% stake in the terminal, the company said. The closing of the transaction is subject to precedent conditions, such as regulatory and competition approvals, as well as CCCC corporate approvals.

Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU)

Vitru, owner of Uniasselvi, closed on Monday the purchase of UniCesumar for an amount that could reach up to R$ 3.5 billion. Founded in Maringá (PR), Cesumar brings together distance learning courses with top marks at the MEC (Ministry of Education) and a medical degree.

On the closing date, 62.9% of the equity value will be paid in cash and 19.4% will be paid with the issuance of new shares of Vitru. As a result, Unicesumar’s current shareholders will hold 23.6% of the educational group’s capital. The remaining 17.7% of the equity value will be paid in cash 12 months after closing, adjusted by the IPCA

Unicesumar is a leading and fast-growing higher education institution in Brazil with a focus on the distance education market, founded 30 years ago in Maringá (PR) and led by the Matos family. At the end of March, it had 760 hubs and 331 thousand students, including 314,000 in digital education, highlights the relevant fact.

Unicesumar’s current net revenue in 12 months (last 12 months of March 2021) is R$762 million, while Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$260 million, equivalent to an Adjusted Ebitda margin of 34%.

Credit Suisse assesses that the deal announced by Vitru should bring benefits due to synergies. The bank maintains a neutral valuation (perspective of valuation within the market average) and a target price of US$15 for VITRU securities, traded on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange for US$16.99.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Itaú BBA analysts raised the recommendation for Banco do Brasil’s share from underperform (performance below the market average) to marketperform (performance in line with the market average), with the target price being updated from R$36 in 2021 to R$37 for 2022.

According to bank analysts, the measure may sound contrary – before a year of presidential election – but analysts point out that the BBAS3 share is traded at a historically high discount compared to Brazilian banks, which suggests a high degree of political risk already built-in, which means upside taking into account any moderation.

“The fundamentals are also fine. The new management has maintained a prudent approach to the growth / quality of the loan portfolio and is providing more cost savings than we expected. With more to gain than to lose from here, our previous underperform recommendation is no longer justified,” they point out.

After more than a year and a half with a neutral rating, Bradesco BBI raised the recommendation for the SBF group, owner of Centauro, to outperform (performance above the market average), updating the target price from R$30 to R$ 44.

The analysis team bases the new recommendation on better-than-expected performance during the pandemic, reinforcing analysts’ confidence in the company’s positioning to gain market share, as well as new estimates that lead to a potential upside of 28% compared to closing on Monday. Analysts also highlight the 15% drop in shares recently, in line with the sector, but SBF should have operational momentum and above-average results, as well as growth opportunities, they point out.

Smart Fit (SMFT3)

After Morgan Stanley the day before, this time Itaú BBA started coverage for Smart Fit shares with an outperform recommendation and a target price for 2022 of R$33.40 per share. Among the points for optimism are the market with prospects for accelerated growth and more room for consolidation – “supported by the company’s excellent track record”, analysts assess.

Bradesco BBI started to cover Cyrela, which established it as its new favorite choice (top pick in English) among middle and high-income homebuilders in Brazil, with an outperform recommendation (perspective of appreciation above the market average) and target price for 2022 at BRL 28. The bank points out that, in the year, Cyrela’s shares have fallen 38% so far, despite solid results and strong trends.

The bank says its positive view of Cyrela comes from solid earnings, segment diversification, which combines stable demand from the low-income segment and growth from the middle- and high-income segment; strong stock liquidity, with an average daily trading volume (ADTV) of R$147 million; and an attractive valuation.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner reported that after the cyber attack on August 19, stores remained open and operating at all times, with only a few processes being unavailable for a few hours on Thursday.

The e-commerce operation was re-established on the websites on the morning of the 21st (Saturday) and, in the applications, on the 22nd (Sunday).

“As previously reported, the main databases remain preserved and, at this moment, all priority systems are already operational”, he highlighted.

The retailer stressed that it has not made any contact with the perpetrators of this attack, nor has it negotiated or made ransom payments of any kind. “The teams remain mobilized in accordance with the protection and recovery plan, with all its control and security protocols, and with an investigation, documentation and investigation into what happened,” he said in the statement.

The company informed that it continues to act diligently and will keep the market informed of any relevant information related to this event.

IPOs

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) reported on Monday (23) the rejection of the application for registration as a publicly-held company by Havan, but for voluntary withdrawal by the retailer. With this, the company postponed for the second time plans for an initial public offering (IPO, its acronym in English).

In a note after the information appeared on the CVM website, Havan informed that the rejection was due to the voluntary withdrawal that took place on May 12th. “For the time being, Havan postpones its intention to carry out its initial public offering, which will be resumed at an opportune time and duly informed,” stated the company in a statement. See more by clicking here.

In addition, Cerradinho Bioenergia, headquartered in Goiás, has applied for registration for an IPO in search of funds to finance a corn ethanol project in Mato Grosso do Sul. The project should involve a total investment of around R$ 1.4 billion , with the works expected to start in the first half of 2022 and start operations in September 2023, the company stated in the document.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

