Cosan proposes to buy São Luís port for R$720 million | Companies

The group cosan, from the businessman Rubens Ometto, confirmed a binding proposal for the purchase of 100% of the capital of the Port of São Luís, in Maranhão, as anticipated by the Value. The operation involves BRL 720 million, according to the statement published by the company. The deal marks Cosan’s entry into the shipment of iron ore.
