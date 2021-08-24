Cosmonaut shows off what the view looks like in the new Russian ISS module Nauka

Russia’s new Nauka module was docked to the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of July, in the port that was used by the Pirs module. Already in early August, cosmonauts aboard the station were allowed to open the module hatch and explore the new facilities — and now cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy has published a video showing the interior of the module, as well as, of course, a little bit of the view from above.

In addition to being a rare opportunity to observe the interior of the module, the video gives us a beautiful view of the Earth through the component’s windows, which also have some layers of protection for the safety of the crew.

Check out the video:

Another short video of how we opened the window of the #Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, as well as fascinating views of the Earth. Do you recognize these places? Our journey begins! pic.twitter.com/3Onzw62NGt — Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) August 23, 2021

In the video, Novitskiy appears removing a shield that covered the glass, allowing us to observe our planet for a few moments. Then a shutter closes the window, likely serving as protection against damage from micrometeoroids and space debris. In addition, this protective layer also helps to keep heat in the inner area of ​​the module.

Nauka’s arrival at the station was not easy. It’s just that there were a series of technical problems that resulted in years of delays for the release, which only happened in July of this year. After a few days of travel, the module was attached to the ISS, but its thrusters were triggered unexpectedly due to a software error and ended up changing the orientation of the orbital lab.

Fortunately, the incident did not pose any harm to the crew and the module is still safely attached to the rest of the Russian segment of the station. In addition to offering impressive views of the Earth to cosmonauts on board, the component also has new research facilities, a new bedroom, bathroom and an oxygen and water regeneration system.

