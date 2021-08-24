Covid-19 vaccine: wrong news becomes Facebook’s most shared link in the US

Facebook report shows that most-viewed post in the US in the first quarter of this year mistakenly associated physician’s death with vaccination against Covid-19

Facebook released a report with the most viewed links on the social network in the United States in the first quarter of 2021, and first there is a story on the website of an American newspaper that mistakenly attributed the death of a doctor to the Covid-19 vaccine .

Later, the content of the story was updated to report that an expert analysis found there was no evidence that the vaccination caused the man’s death two weeks later — but by this time, the text had become very popular among anti-cancer denial movements. vaccines.

In total, the link had 54 million views from Facebook users, according to the report. Widely Viewed Content.

The US Department of Health’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that thousands of clinical trials already conducted around the world, in addition to population-based surveys, show that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

