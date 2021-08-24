CPI hears on Tuesday a partner of a company that wanted to intermediate vaccine Convidecia

THE Covid’s CPI at the Senate will hear this Tuesday (24) the businessman Emanuel Catori, CEO of Pharmaceutical Belcher, who presented himself to the government Jair Bolsonaro as a representative of the Chinese laboratory CanSino, manufacturer of the vaccine against Covid-19 Invited. Information is from G1.

The businessman got at the Supreme Court the right not to answer questions that might incriminate him, but he is obliged to answer questions on subjects that do not incriminate him.

According to the G1, senators see a similarity in the performance of Belcher with that of Necessidade Medicamentos, which represented the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech in the negotiation of Covaxin vaccines.

The CPI also wants to investigate whether there is a relationship between Belcher and businessmen and the government leader in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), since the company is headquartered in Maringá, city of the congressman. Barros, who defended the immunizing agent, even said that he knows one of Belcher’s partners.

The businessman has already had tax, banking, telephone and telematics secrecy broken by the commission. In June, the Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros, signed a letter of intent to purchase 60 million doses of Convidecia, a single-dose vaccine, at US$17 per dose.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach