Crefisa extends sponsorship contract with Palmeiras for three seasons

In a meeting held this Monday, Crefisa and palm trees agreed and renewed the contract as master sponsor of the Palestinian club for three seasons. With the prizes defined, the value per season can reach R$ 120 million.

The information was initially published by UOL and confirmed by Sports Gazette. Before the extension until 2024, the contract of the company led by Leila Pereira with the club was valid until the end of this year.

Even in a financial crisis scenario, due to the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, Crefisa and FAM did not reduce the amount paid to Palmeiras. Verdão will continue to have the largest share of sponsorship in South American football.

Last Sunday, Leila Pereira, candidate for the presidency of Alviverde, gave an interview to Radio Capital and revealed that he had the intention of agreeing the renewal of the sponsorship contract between Crefisa and Palmeiras before the election, which will be disputed in November, avoiding debates about a possible conflict of interests.

Crefisa has sponsored Palmeiras since 2015 and, since then, has followed the club’s sporting and financial growth. During this period, Verdão was twice champion of Brasileirão (2016 and 2018), twice champion of the Copa do Brasil (2015 and 2020), champion of Paulistão (2020) and champion of Libertadores (2020).

