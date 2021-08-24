Cristiano Ronaldo at City? The newspaper says that Guardiola’s chance of having a star is real and reveals the condition for a hit

A week before the European transfer window closes, on the 31st of August, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at youth is still put in check. According to information from the Italian newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, there is a real possibility that the Portuguese will defend the colors of the Manchester City by Pep Guardiola in the current season.

According to the vehicle, at the moment the club of Premier League it’s the only possible destination should he actually leave Italy. There is a good relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager, Jorge Mendes, and the board of directors of Citizens, which currently prioritizes the hiring of striker Harry Kane, from tottenham, but sees Portuguese as plan B in case the agreement doesn’t happen.

Coach Pep Guardiola wants to hire a reference player for the attack after Sergio Agüero’s farewell to the Barcelona and likes the possibility of having Cristiano Ronaldo on the team. Although, in the Spaniard’s mind, Kane is a better option at the moment.

Also according to the newspaper, the main issue at the moment in relation to CR7 is the salary. The Portuguese is 36 years old and earns 29 million euros (R$ 182.9 million at the current price) a year. And in an eventual move to Manchester, his idea is to charge the same amount.

Finally, the vehicle recalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Manchester United, City’s arch-rivals, and made it clear that this would not be a problem for the player. Remember that your contract with youth it closes in less than a year, more precisely in June 2022, and the Italians would have no problem releasing it before the deadline.

This past weekend, the Portuguese striker started the tie in 2 to 2 with the Udinese, for the debut on Italian Championship, in the reserve bank. Despite coach Massimiliano Allegri’s explanation that the decision was for physical reasons, the newspaper stated that this was also a gesture by the Portuguese to show that he is in the market.