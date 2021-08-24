Cristiano Ronaldo transfer worries Bayern Munich idol Rummenigge

After Sky Sport, from Italy, claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo asked to stay on the bench in the debut of youth at the Italian Championship, rumors of a possible transfer of the ace heated up.

After a window that involved a lot of money with the transfers of Messi (by salary) and Jack Grealish (which cost 100 million euros to the Manchester City), the idol and former board member of the Bayern Munchen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said he was worried about football inflation.

In an interview with BILD TV, and in his first interview after retirement, when asked about the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rummenigge said:

“The biggest problem will be: who can raise the salary? He earns 70 million euros (R$442 million) gross in normal terms, 35 million (R$221 million) net. Who can do that? Paris? Maybe an English club ?Development is fundamentally unhealthy.”

“UEFA needs to do something. At the moment, costs are being inflated again. If this is not properly regulated, football will face very, very difficult moments”, completed the ace.