Critics call ‘Shang-Chi’ a “Masterpiece” and call it “the best source film since ‘Iron Man’”

American critics did not spare praise for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, the new movie of Marvel Studios.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the production is with 92% approval, with grade 7.70/10 based on 75 reviews until now. International experts applauded the performance of Simu Liu, which lives the main character, as well as the action scenes and the comic content of the script.

Check out the main reviews:

“The best MCU superhero origin story since ‘Iron Man.’ It has ties to the larger franchise, while still allowing Shang-Chi to shine! The tone is serious and the film has epic large-scale fight scenes,” Tessa Smith.

“A vast and multifaceted labyrinth of complex relationships, perfect martial arts, mesmerizing narrative and explosive visuals. This is a mystical Marvel masterpiece that you will want to see again and again.”, Zehra Phelan HeyUGuys

“At some point during one of the best car chase scenes in San Francisco movie history, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes at least one thing gloriously clear: Today, you’ll be making your money in cinema .”, Peter Hartlaub – San Francisco Chronicle

Enjoy watching:

“It’s Marvel doing what Marvel does, but getting almost everything right this time – and that’s rare.”, Tim Robey – Daily Telegraph

“Shang-Chi is one of Marvel’s best introductions. Thor and Captain America debuted in films less safe than this one, and see how they developed.”, Olly Richards

“It’s an invigorating lift to this next phase of Marvel’s world domination. You genuinely leave wanting to see more of Shang-Chi, even though we know we’ll see you again soon.”, John Wenzel – Denver Post

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an incredible martial arts epic that totally broke my already high expectations.”, Julian Roman – MovieWeb

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also has Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Fala Chen and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi is the son of a China-based globalist who raised and educated his descendant in a Chinese recluse, training martial arts and acquiring unsurpassed skills. When he has a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be, and he is forced to rebel.

The film opens in September 2nd at the movies.