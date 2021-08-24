Cuca highlights Flu marking and values ​​point made by Atlético-MG

An old acquaintance of Fluminense fans, coach Cuca did not regret the draw between Atlético-MG and the Laranjeiras team, in a game played this Monday (23), in São Januário, and which ended in 1 to 1. The result, according to the commander of the Minas Gerais team, it has to be valued.

During the press conference held after the match in the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, Cuca praised the opponent’s marking, but also took the opportunity to highlight the greater possession of the ball by his teammates.

“They scored a lot. We didn’t have so many opportunities, especially after we left behind and that questionable penalty the referee gave. You have to have concentration and patience not to narrow the game and generate counterattacks for the opponents. We had absolute possession of the ball. , we put two balls on the crossbar and on the third one it entered”, highlighted Cuca.

“Facing Fluminense here is always very difficult. On a day when you couldn’t win, you take away a point. The expectation was high, but when you have nine wins and they come followed by a draw, it’s not bad. can be very valuable,” he concluded.

next opponents

With 38 points, Atlético-MG leads the Brazilian Championship with six more than Palmeiras, vice-leader. The next opponent for the competition will be Red Bull Bragantino, away from home. However, before facing third place, on Sunday, Galo will have the Flu, again, along the way.

Next Thursday (26), Tricolor and Alvinegro will face each other again in Rio de Janeiro, but with two changes: instead of São Januário, the match will be at Nilton Santos; instead of Brasileirão, the match will be valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.