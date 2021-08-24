Cuca sets Mariano and Jair’s replacements for Fluminense x Atltico

the techniciandefined the substitutes of right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, injured, in the starting lineup of theto face the. The match is scheduled for 20:00 this Monday, in So Janurio, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. As expected,occupy the vacancy ofon the right wing. In midfield, the one chosen to replace. The Argentine midfielder returns to the starting lineup after being out of the last game (3-0 win over River Plate, by Copa Libertadores) for being suspended.

Thus, Atltico goes to the field against Fluminense with Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.

On the Atltico reserve bench are goalkeeper Matheus Mendes, defenders Rver and Igor Rabello, left-back Dod, midfielders Neto, Tch Tch, Hyoran, Nathan and Calebe, as well as forwards Keno, Sasha and Svio.

Fluminense is also scheduled for the match. Marco sends the team with Marcos Felipe to the field; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egdio; Andr, Martinelli and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique, Lucca and Fred.

The Atltico is the leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 37 points – five more than Palmeiras and Fortaleza, respectively second and third. Fluminense occupies the 16th position, with 17 points.