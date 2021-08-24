Cuca sets Mariano and Jair’s replacements for Fluminense x Atltico

Thus, Atltico goes to the field against Fluminense with Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.
On the Atltico reserve bench are goalkeeper Matheus Mendes, defenders Rver and Igor Rabello, left-back Dod, midfielders Neto, Tch Tch, Hyoran, Nathan and Calebe, as well as forwards Keno, Sasha and Svio.
Fluminense is also scheduled for the match. Marco sends the team with Marcos Felipe to the field; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egdio; Andr, Martinelli and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique, Lucca and Fred.
The Atltico is the leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 37 points – five more than Palmeiras and Fortaleza, respectively second and third. Fluminense occupies the 16th position, with 17 points.