Deepening economic crisis slows donations during pandemic | National Newspaper

The deepening economic crisis in Brazil hit the poorest people hard, and as the pandemic dragged on, solidarity donations decreased. And part of the citizens who helped started to need help, too.

In the periphery, the pandemic trail appears in numbers that do not decrease: unemployment, hunger, people in line for basic food baskets.

The only income in the house of the cleaning assistant Andreia de Jesus Pereira is hers, who is on maternity leave. The husband was fired. AND what’s in the bag needs to feed three more teenage children as well..

“Help comes, we thank you, but then it slowly wears off. And before it came, we had two or three donations a month. Now one is coming. There it is difficult”, he says.

In Alzira’s house, she and her five adult children live. All out of work.

“Mixture, I never saw it again. One day, he came here with a chicken. I spent the whole week eating and saying thank you”, says Alzira Nunes dos Santos, 72 years old.

“We know that the moment is still difficult, that even in the post-pandemic these families will still experience many needs”, says the president of Cufa, Marcivan Barreto.

You social movements struggle to put more links in the solidarity chain formed last year. According to a survey by the Institute for the Development of Social Investment, Brazilians took R$10.3 billion out of their pockets in individual donations to institutions alone. It’s a lot, but less than what was registered in the previous survey, from 2015: more than R$ 13.5 billion.

It’s not always about wanting, but being able to help. What the researchers noticed is that classes C and D, who donated a lot in 2015, have moved to the other side: that of those who need help. Among older people, where there is a large portion of retirees, the situation has also become more difficult.

The survey shows that, in 2015, 77% of Brazilians made some kind of donation. Last year, the number dropped to 66%. And cash donations dropped from 52% to 41%.

The Brazilian got poorer.

“THE lack of money leads to this drop in donation, but the survey brings this willingness of Brazilians to participate. So 80% say they want to maintain or increase the donation”, says Paula Fabiani, CEO of Idis (Institute for the Development of Social Investment).

Those who have more conditions helped more than before, a symptom that the culture of giving grew stronger with the pandemic.

For the publicist Cíntia de Lima Martins, who is a neighbor of the favelas of Brasilândia, it was enough look to the side to know who to reach out to. And it has taught the way.