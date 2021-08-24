Deiveson congratulates Pantoja, but asks for a ticket to fight Moreno: ‘Then it will be your turn’

old acquaintance of Deiveson Figueiredo, Alexandre Pantoja gave a show at UFC Las Vegas 34 and approached a belt dispute in flies (up to 56.7kg.). The conquest of the old rival over Brando Royval, however, could complicate the life of the ‘God of War’, who seeks a rematch against the current champion, Brandon Moreno. Following his former rival’s triumph over the weekend, ‘Daico’ congratulated his fellow division and tried to curb the dream of an immediate title fight.

“I’m happy for your victory, Alexandre Pantoja. after i defeat Brandon Moreno, it will be your turn. I’ll give you the rematch, like any honorable fighter,” wrote Deiveson, in his account on Twitter.

Figueiredo’s publication came moments after Pantoja’s victory over Royval. After submitting his opponent, Alexandre, still in the Octagon, directed his speech to the champion, who was present at the UFC Apex, and was defeated by the Brazilian twice (2016 and 2018).

Champion of the flies in 2020, Deiveson continues in his quest for the trilogy with Brandon. In December of last season, the athletes tied for one of the best performances in the history of the category. In the rematch, the Mexican was better and submitted the ‘God of War’, taking the title from Pará.

Highlights of the under 56.7kg category, Figueiredo and Pantoja have a history within Ultimate. In July 2019, the fighters divided the octagon in a duel that ended with ‘Daico’ winning on a unanimous decision by the judges.

Today, Deiveson is in the first position in the ranking, behind only the champion. Pantoja, in turn, is in third.