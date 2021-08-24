Depression caused by the pandemic can also affect children – Infonet – What’s in the news in Sergipe

The new coronavirus pandemic has affected the mental health of the entire population. But what stands out is that children and adolescents were also affected – significantly – by the changes in their routine caused by covid-19. This fact is proven by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), which pointed out that one in four children and adolescents interviewed in a specific study presented anxiety and depression with clinical levels during the pandemic – that is, with a need for intervention. experts.

“Children aged 6 years and over, when they are in their second childhood, have been more affected. Usually at this age, children are inserted in schools and already live a well-established routine that has undergone major changes”, explains Mayra.

According to the psychologist, fear and factors such as social isolation, loss of contact with friends and family, sudden change in routine and the need for quick adaptation to remote education, contributed to the increase in cases of childhood depression.

“Irritability, lack of interest in activities that were once pleasurable, difficulties in sleeping and concentrating, changes in appetite and even physical symptoms, such as stomach pain or headache, are the main symptoms of childhood depression”, warns Mayra.

Treatment

The psychologist emphasizes that it is important to seek quality information on the subject and also not to neglect changes in the child’s behavior. “The sooner the assessment is carried out, the earlier the appropriate treatment will be offered to restore the child’s mental health”, he advises.

“For the treatment to be effective, it is necessary for the child to undergo an evaluation by specialists, such as a child psychologist and psychiatrist, so that there is an adequate understanding of the demand and a correct diagnosis, since it is possible that the symptoms presented are transitory ”, completes Mayra Nascimento. The “gold standard” treatment, which is scientifically proven, involves psychotherapy, through cognitive behavioral therapy and, if necessary, after psychiatric evaluation, the use of medication.

Prevention

The psychologist emphasizes that to prevent childhood depression, it is important to allow the child to have autonomy to do some tasks. “It is necessary that the child feel secure about himself, be able to manage his emotions, tolerate frustration, and be able to recognize values, limits and rules, adopting healthy habits such as proper nutrition, routine, playful activities and entertainment”, he advises.

Mayra adds that parents must be partners in the team that is involved in the treatment and is part of the child’s life (psychologist, psychiatrist and school). “Parents should also clarify all their doubts with these professionals and receive individualized guidance so that they can take the child in, physically and emotionally, giving love and attention, in addition to supporting their self-confidence”, he concludes.

By Luana Maria and Verlane Estácio