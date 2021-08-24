Diego Ribas preaches respect to Flamengo’s opponents, but says: “The Brazil Cup and the World Cup are our dreams”

After the tie against Ceará, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, criticism of coach Renato Gaúcho reappeared. Flamengo becomes the key player and will face Grêmio next Wednesday (25), away from home, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.









In an interview with FlaTV, midfielder Diego Ribas explained the team’s intentions: “In addition to the other championships, it is true that the Copa do Brasil and the World Cup are still our dreams and we are going to pursue those dreams, doing what they deserve. We certainly have a difficult game, Grêmio is a team that deserves our respect”.

The shirt 10 also emphasized the quality of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which has taken the worst in recent clashes against Rubro-Negro: “Obviously, we’re going to play our game, we’re going there with the intention of winning and demonstrating, once again, our full potential as a team. But we expect a tough game and let’s prepare for it”.

Grêmio’s last victory was in August 2018, by 2-0, for the Campeonato Brasileiro, when the team from Rio Grande do Sul entered the field with reserves. Since then, there have been six wins and two draws, with two red-black classifications in the Copa do Brasil, in 2018, and in the Copa Libertadores, in 2019, with the right to a 5-0 rout.

In fact, Flamengo only lacked the achievements of the Copa do Brasil and the Club World Cup in recent years. From 2019 until now, there have been three titles in the Carioca Championship, two in the Brazilian Championship, one in the Copa Libertadores, two in the Supercopa do Brasil and one in the Recopa Sudamericana.