Diego Tardelli is announced by Santos: “I’m sure I’ll be very happy”

Santos announced Diego Tardelli as reinforcement this Monday. The former Atlético-MG forward signed until December, with the possibility of renewal until the end of the 2022 São Paulo Championship.

The agreement provides for a fixed salary well below that received at Galo and bonuses for goals achieved, such as goals and titles.

“It’s a heavyweight shirt, tradition, which motivates me. Knowing that several idols have been here at the club and I, with all my career, can play for a team where the King, Neymar, Robinho, Diego have passed. And work with Diniz. I’ve always wanted to work with him and I’m having this opportunity, here at Santos. So, I hope to have a lot of joy here, I hope to live up to the expectations of fans and, who knows, make history here at Santos. my contract and being able to score goals, which is what I know best. I’m sure I’ll be happy here, very happy,” said Tardelli.

“I’ll be able to pass on everything I’ve experienced in these 16 years of profession. It’s a really young group, I ended up meeting some, most of them kids, and we’re going to use our experience on and off the field to help in the best possible way,” he added.

Diego Tardelli had been offered to Peixe in May, shortly after leaving Atlético. At the time, however, Santos was not enthusiastic. Now, without Kaio Jorge, the experienced athlete was approved. Coach Fernando Diniz wanted this reinforcement since the first possibility, three months ago.

Diego Tardelli is the third reinforcement of the second half: first striker Léo Baptistão and midfielder Augusto Galván arrived. Santos still wants at least a defender and a winger. There is ongoing negotiation by the Uruguayan Emiliano Velázquez.

Tardelli has a recent history of injuries: he operated on his ankle in 2020 and then had problems with his lower back and thigh. The striker only played for 281 minutes this season and the last match was on May 16th. That way, it will need time to recondition itself.

