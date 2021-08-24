Dies at age 66 Paulo Rafael, guitarist of Alceu Valença and Ave Sangria

In the early hours of this Monday (23), Pernambuco guitarist Paulo Rafael died aged 66, from complications of liver cancer. He was hospitalized at the Hospital Samaritano, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In almost 50 years of career, the musician has been devoted to different projects. He has been performing live for decades and producing albums by singer Alceu Valença. Paulo was also part of the legendary psychedelia band of the 70s, Ave Sangria.

“It is with deep sadness that I communicate that my father, our friend, legendary guitarist and the love of my mother’s life, took flight. After a long battle with cancer, our warrior rested”, writes a post made on the guitarist’s Instagram profile.

The wake will take place this Tuesday (24) at 11:15 am, in chapel 8 of the Penitence Cemetery, in the Port Area of ​​Rio. The cremation ceremony will be held in the same place, at 1:15 pm on the same day.

Read more about Entertainment

Artists like Lulu Santos, Otto and Chico César expressed their feelings in Instagram comments in the post that announced Paulo’s passing. “A loving and sweet master. Its sound and its unique and eternal energy remain with us”, wrote Chico.

The official profiles of Alceu Valença and Ave Sangria have not yet been announced after the news of the death. On July 11th, the northeastern band congratulated Paulo on his 66th birthday.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

In an official publication, the Pernambuco Secretariat of Culture declared that “Pernambucan music woke up sadder”. “Pernambuco and Brazil lost one of the greatest musicians of all time,” said the president of the Pernambuco Historical and Artistic Heritage Foundation (Fundarpe).

“He was one of the most affectionate and conciliatory guys I’ve ever lived with. I met Paulo over 40 years ago and I have always admired his inventiveness in music. It was an example of how to deal with fame and the artistic world in a professional way, but without losing the passion for what I did. I lost a friend and also one of my idols”, added Canuto.