“Difficult, but not impossible”, says Willian’s father about his return to Corinthians | corinthians

Willian’s return to Corinthians from Arsenal at this time is difficult, but not impossible. Who says it is Severino Vieira da Silva, father of the player.

In quick contact by phone with the report of the ge, Severino commented on the possibility of the transfer:

– Corinthians always wanted to, but they didn’t make a proposal now. It’s difficult, but not impossible. If it happens, then it depends on who will negotiate (the clubs) – he declared.

Alvinegro leaders already adopt another speech. Behind the scenes, there are those who admit the survey to the athlete and to his agent, Kia Joorabchian, but the business is seen as very difficult, due to the salary that Willian receives. Although it has opened up space on the payroll with the departure of several players, Timão is still facing financial difficulties.

The player also believes he still has a market in Europe and prioritizes staying on the continent at this time.

1 of 1 William is out of space at Arsenal, and his father won’t rule out a return to Corinthians — Photo: Getty Images William is out of space at Arsenal, and his father won’t rule out a return to Corinthians — Photo: Getty Images

Willian is 33 years old, has a low at Arsenal and has not yet appeared in this season. He arrived at the club last year after leaving rivals Chelsea, having made 37 games and a goal.

According to information in the English press, Arsenal intend to negotiate the attacking midfielder in this transfer window. He has two more years of contract with the club.

This Monday, Neto, a former player and now a commentator for Band, stated that Willian can return to Corinthians.

Remember, Timão is interested in hiring Roger Guedes, who is awaiting the termination of his contract with Shandong Taishan, from China.

Severino, Willian’s father, has good traffic in Parque São Jorge and even ran for Corinthians in the last election.