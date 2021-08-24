Director of A Fazenda 13 confirms the reality’s cast: “Elencaço”

Rodrigo Carelli said, this Monday (23/8), that the cast of A Fazenda 13 is closed. According to the director of Record, the last participant signed the contract and, according to him, this edition will have the strongest cast on the program.

“Last contract for A Fazenda 13 signed today! Cast formed! Wait!” wrote Carelli. Even with the post, Carelli did not confirm the names that have been speculated.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises, the names that should participate in A Fazenda 13 are Nego do Borel, Gabi Martins, Tati Quebra Barraco, Valentina Francavilla, Gui Araújo, MC Gui, Medrado and Fernando Rocha.