Dnit’s Infrastructure Director is removed from his duties after investigation by the PF

Marcelo Almeida Pinheiro Chagas, director of Railway Infrastructure at the National Department of Transport (Dnit), is the main target of Operation Daia, an action launched by the Federal Police (PF) this Tuesday (24/8). He was removed from office by order of the Federal Court.

The action investigates the role of lobbyists who favored a dry port operating company within the scope of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit). According to the investigations, Chagas was negotiating with lobbyists who work in favor of the Aurora company.

Since winning the tender promoted by the Federal Revenue Service for the exploration of the Porto Seco de Anápolis, in Goiás, the company has faced problems in the qualification phase in relation to the land presented by it for the construction of the Porto Seco de Anápolis. To overcome these difficulties, it hired lobbyists to make it possible to acquire a piece of land from the Dnit located in the Agroindustrial District of Anápolis (Daia) for a price well below market value.

Also according to the investigation, the lobbyists used the payment of bribes to recruit public servants of the Dnit, who started to take care of the company’s interests with the autarchy. The valuation of the land was carried out by the department for R$ 11 million, well below the market value of R$ 44 million, according to an expert report carried out by the Federal Police.

Federal police carried out 14 search and seizure warrants in Goiás, Tocantins, São Paulo and the Federal District. The Federal Court also ordered the blocking of amounts in the accounts of the investigated, in addition to the removal of other public servants from their duties.

The investigation counted with the collaboration of the Undersecretary for Compliance and Integrity of the Ministry of Infrastructure. Those involved will be responsible for crimes of embezzlement, active and passive corruption, influence peddling and criminal association.

The other side

Through social networks, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, spoke about the operation and emphasized that the ministry contributed to the investigations. Check out:

Good morning everybody. The PF today launched Operation Daia, which investigates the role of lobbyists within the scope of @DNITofficial. This operation was carried out in partnership with our Undersecretary for Compliance and Integrity, created by us in 2019 and headed by the PF delegate, Fernanda Oliveira — Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (@tarcisiogdf) August 24, 2021

In a note, the Porto Seco Centro-Oeste Group reinforced that it is the current operator of the Anápolis customs terminal and is not part of the investigations. He justified that the group has, in fact, “denounced in recent years the legal and administrative maneuvers of the competitor in order to circumvent the bidding notice to assume the provision of the service even without presenting the conditions required by the Federal Revenue”, says the text .