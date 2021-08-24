‘Don’t Tell Dad Anything’ · TV News

Dina (Giovanna Coimbra) will feel guilty for losing her virginity to Shechem (Marcelo Filho) and will fall into the arms of Lia (Michelle Batista/Ingra Lyberato) in Genesis. The young woman will beg her mother not to reveal that she is “disgraced” forever. “It doesn’t tell the father anything,” the young woman will plead in the Bible soap opera by Record.

Giovanna Coimbra’s character was influenced by Lucifer (Igor Rickli) to flee his family’s camp and enjoy a party at the palace in the neighboring city. There, the daughter of Jacó/Israel (Miguel Coelho/Petrônio Gontijo) will be drunk by the thorny one and will have sex with Shechem, tarnishing her father’s honor.

In scenes that will air from this Wednesday (25) , Laban’s only granddaughter (Hector Martinez) will run into her mother’s arms. Lia will then lead her daughter to bed and hear the confession of her sins. “I went to the city, I just wanted to see what it was like… I met the prince, he invited me to a party at his house, and I went”, the brunette will tell.

Confused, the noblewoman will ask if Dinah was mistreated during the event and will be surprised to hear the great revelation. “We played with some of his friends. But there was a time when we both ended up in his room… He kissed me”, continues the girl, regretful.

“Dina, tell me it was just a kiss,” Lia will ask, who will be alarmed when she sees her daughter crying profusely. The young woman will assume that she slept with Shechem and will kneel before her mother in search of forgiveness in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Raquel’s sister (Thaís Melchior/Giselle Tigre) will be shocked and react as if she had been hit, but will calm the heiress. “Calm down, we’ll think about what to do now. We’ll talk to your father and…”, the woman will begin, and she will be interrupted. Dina will beg her mother to keep her secret.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

