Doria calls Aécio a ‘coward’ and says that a deputy is an outcast in the PSDB

SAO PAULO — The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), launched a series of attacks on federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG), his party colleague, in an interview with the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, this Monday night. fair. The São Paulo native, who will compete in the preview that will choose the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in November, called the Minas Gerais “coward” and “pariah within the PSDB” when commenting on the PEC vote of the vote printed in the Chamber.

Doria also defended that Aécio asks to be removed from the party because of the accusations of corruption he is facing.

— Aécio Neves has the syndrome of defeat. And his worst defeat began in that sad phone call to a businessman here in São Paulo asking for bribes. I understand that people who ask a bribe from a businessman in my party should step aside – said the governor of São Paulo.

In 2017, businessman Joesley Batista, from JBS, delivered to the Attorney General’s Office a recording of a dialogue in which Aécio asked him for R$ 2 million.

Doria has already defended Aécio’s removal from the PSDB, but the party’s executive rejected the proposal.

— Before the party asked for his expulsion, he should have the dignity of stepping away from the PSDB. Make your defense. If cleared, come back.

In the view of the governor of São Paulo, Aécio’s attitude can be compared with his abstention in the PEC vote on the printed vote this month.

— He didn’t have that greatness (of moving away) and he didn’t have the greatness now because he worked his bench, if you can call it that, to vote in favor of Bolsonaro against democracy. And at the time of the let’s see, stock up. It was a coward once more.

Asked about Aécio’s statement that if Doria were to run for president, he would lead the PSDB into isolation and turn the legend into a dwarf, the governor went on the attack again:

— What authority does Aécio Neves have to say that? None. He is an outcast within the PSDB and has the defeat syndrome. I will have the pleasure of defeating those who think like Aécio Neves and have the duty of being on the side of those who defend the PSDB like Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

Doria also accused the deputy of making deals with Bolsonaro.

“I didn’t give myself to Bolsonaro.” I don’t make agreements with Bolsonaro, I don’t meet at the Palácio da Alvorada, nor at the Palácio do Planalto with President Bolsonaro as Aécio Neves does. I don’t negotiate amendments in the dead of night with Bolsonaro to defend him later in the Chamber. I’m just sorry he’s on the same party as me.

On Sunday, GLOBO showed how the PEC’s vote on the printed vote exposed a nucleus of PSDB deputies who adhered to pocketnarism. One of the reasons for the proximity to the federal government is the parliamentary amendments.

During the program, Doria again called President Jair Bolsonaro a “psychopath”. He also said that São Paulo police intelligence identified risks of attacks on public buildings in Brasília in pro-government demonstrations scheduled for September 7th. According to the governor, the identification was made through the monitoring of social networks of the São Paulo pocketnaristas.

The governor also said that he does not believe Bolsonaro will accept meeting with governors to try to ease the tension between the powers, as proposed by the heads of state executives on Monday.





Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. PT leaders say that Lula only won’t be a candidate if he wants to Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

Doria also stated in the interview that she considers the Bolsonaro government worse than that of Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016).

— Dilma made a bad government and Bolsonaro managed to be worse.

Regarding the likely departure of former governor Geraldo Alckmin, his political godfather, from the PSDB, Doria claimed to have proposed to him that he run for the Senate or for the preliminary rounds of the acronym in the state. It also tried to show conformism with changing the former ally’s acronym.

“I like and will continue to like him even if he goes to another party.”

Still on the PSDB, the governor of São Paulo stated that senator Tasso Jereissati (CE) withdrew from participating in the caucuses that will define the candidate for the presidency, scheduled for November. As of late Monday night, the party had not been officially notified of the matter.