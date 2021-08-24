Draw 2315 for Lotofcil and 5639 for Quina; see the result – National

Adding the two lotteries, the value reaches R$ 2.2 million (photo: Disclosure/Lottery Cash)

Caixa Econmica Federal drew, this Monday night (23/8), the contests 2315 of Lotofacil and 5639 of Quina. Adding the two lotteries, the value reaches R$2.2 million.

The draws took place at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, at Tiet Bus Terminal, in So Paulo. Check out the dozens:

Lotofcil in the amount of BRL 1,500,000.00

03 – 07 – 08 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 25

The amount of winners you can check here.

Quina in the amount of BRL 700,000.00

42 – 56 – 57 – 66 – 77

The amount of winners you can check here.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira