Du Queiroz talks about ‘butterflies in the stomach’ and thanks his teammates for their debut for Corinthians

The victory of Corinthians by 1-0 against Athletico-PR, last Sunday, was important for the team, which rose in the Brasileirão table. But more than important for the group, the match was even more special for Du Queiroz, who made his debut for Timão.

Midfielder Du Queiroz was revealed in the Corinthians youth categories and recently promoted to the first team. The athlete made his improvised debut on the right side, replacing Fagner, who was injured. The young man celebrated the opportunity to wear the alvinegra shirt and also celebrated the result.

“It’s an unforgettable day for me. I know how much I struggled and worked to make this dream of wearing the Corinthians shirt a reality in a professional game. So I’m very happy with my debut and even more for the important result we achieved in the match. Now it’s about continuing to work whenever the teacher needs it, for me to be ready to help with my companions,” said the Corinthians fan.

Even though he was a spawn of the base, Du Queiroz didn’t hide the “butterflies in his stomach” at the first opportunity to defend the professional team. Despite his nervousness, he told how he felt well prepared by the coaching staff and thanked his teammates for their support.

“Without a doubt, there is that butterflies in my stomach when entering the game, that desire to be able to help and run with the team. But I was very well prepared, Professor Sylvinho, his committee, my companions, they all gave me great confidence. So I focused on doing my best, what I had been training and thank God the group played a great game and we left with the victory”, stressed the athlete.

