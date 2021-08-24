Du Queiroz the 20th baseman used by Corinthians in 2021; eight debuted

Midfielder Du Queiroz, used as a side in the vacancy for the injured Fagner, last Sunday, was the 20th player in the Corinthians youth categories used in the current season. Like him, seven other athletes have recently left the juniors and made their professional debut.

The number, which could easily be a list of the club’s matches during the current season, is a little inflated by the games played every two days in the Campeonato Paulista, when coach Vagner Mancini needed to scale two practically different squads in the duels.

They thicken the list too right-back Fagner and center forward Jô, revealed a long time ago, but forever from the Earth. Leo Santos, another one that debuted years ago, was used again in the 2021 season.

Of these names, eight played their first professional games since the beginning of Paulista. In addition to Du, they make up this relationship goalkeeper Matheus Donelli, defensive midfielder Luis Mandaca, midfielders Adson, Rodrigo Varanda and Vitinho, and forwards Antony, Cauê and Felipe – the first striker has even left the club.

It is worth remembering that João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Gabriel Pereira, Matheus Araújo and Marquinhos played only one friendly game or debuted in the final stretch of the 2020 Brazilian Nationals, all of which are practically current bets for the club.

Cast of base used in 2021

Goalkeeper: Matheus Donelli*

Sides: Fagner and Lucas Piton

Defenders: João Victor, Léo Santos and Raul Gustavo

Steering wheels: Du Queiroz*, Luis Mandaca*, Roni and Xavier

Socks: Adson*, Gabriel Pereira, Matheus Araújo, Rodrigo Varanda* and Vitinho*

Attackers: Antony*, Cauê*, Felipe*, Jô and Marquinhos

*players who debuted in 2021

See more at: Du Queiroz and Corinthians Base.