Elizabeth Olsen comments on “Scarlett Johansson VS Disney” lawsuit

After scarlett johansson go to court against the Disney, it was a matter of time until other characters from MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) were asked about the matter. The first was Elizabeth Olsen, the interpreter of WandaVision, andm talk to Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso), published by Vanity Fair. According to her, the outcome of the case does not concern her, but as her co-worker is dealing with the situation, she admires her:

“I think Scarlett is so tough and when I saw the story I thought ‘good for you Scarlett’”.

In addition to the “studios vs. artists” questions, the actress is afraid if all the films will have the opportunity to reach the cinema, even those that have not received awards or received critical acclaim, as she reported:

“But I’m concerned about the possibility of small films having the opportunity to be seen in theaters. This was already a pre-COVID thing. I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see just an Oscar nominee or a blockbuster. I like to see art movies and art theaters. And so I worry about that, and people having to keep these theaters alive. And I don’t know how it works out financially for these theaters.” Elizabeth explained.

understand the case

The actress filed a lawsuit against the release of the movie “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+ streaming and now his lawyer accuses the studio of having reacted in a way misogynist opening the process.

scarlett johansson claims that the decision to release “Black Widow” in streaming consists of a breach of contract, considering that the document spoke of an exclusive release in theaters — which directly interferes with his salary, which was based in large part on the film’s box office performance.

Disney, in turn, asked for a meeting for the parties to reach a confidential agreement. However, to John Berlinski, representative of scarlett johansson, this is nothing more than an attempt to “hide misconduct in confidential arbitration”.

“After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack on scarlett johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in confidential arbitration. Why is Disney so afraid to resolve this lawsuit publicly? because they know that [o Marvel Studios] promised to release ‘Black Widow‘in a traditional way ‘like your other movies’ was directly related to ensuring that Disney would not cannibalize box office proceeds to boost Disney+ subscriptions,” said the lawyer, as reported by Deadline.

As “Cruella” and “Jungle Cruise“, “Black Widow” was one of the titles that Disney decided to launch in streaming for the additional amount of R$70 (US$30, in the US) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The streaming release, according to reports from the defense of scarlett johansson, could result in a loss of US$ 50 million (equivalent to R$ 253 million) for the actress. This because “Black Widow” grossed around US$ 185 million (R$ 800 million reais) at the box office around the world and US$ 60 million (R$ 304 million) at Disney+.