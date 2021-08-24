Elon Musk quotes Dogecoin in dog skeleton post

With more moderate comments about the cryptocurrency market, Elon Musk again quoted Dogecoin in a talk about a dog skeleton that was in a museum of Roman history.

In the publication, the author explains that the skeleton is of a dog from the Roman Empire that was in the fort of Vindolanda, on the border between England and Scotland.

The account that Elon Musk commented follows pieces of history that refer to the end of the Roman Empire, which took place in the year 476 after Christ, on the fateful 4th of September. Thus, one of the billionaire’s interests may be about the fall of great empires of the past.

Elon Musk comments on old dog and quotes Dogecoin

Gareth Harney’s account publishes portraits of objects from the time of the Roman Empire, showing his 60,000 followers items he finds.

One of them ended up catching the attention of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and one of the richest men in the world, who enjoyed seeing a skeleton of a dog from a famous fort in the old empire.

“A dog from the Roman auxiliary fort at Vindolanda, near Hadrian’s Wall. Remains of a wide variety of dog breeds have been found at the site, such as Maltese lap, pharaoh hunting, herding dogs such as rottweilers, foxhounds, wolfhounds and large Mollossian guard dogs.”

Seeing the publication, Elon Musk could not contain himself and published that these were the “Old Doges“, in reference to the Dogecoin symbol, his favorite cryptocurrency meme.

Ancient Doges — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

The coin community was happy to see Musk talking about the project again, even if he didn’t directly mention any positive aspects of this relationship.

Dogecoin price operates in fall

In recent months, when Elon Musk spoke of Dogecoin, even if indirectly as he did last Monday (23), the price of the currency soared in the markets.

However, this time the situation turned out to be totally different with Dogecoin’s price operating at a drop of 2.97%. In relation to the Dollar, the price had an even worse performance, falling -3.1% in the last 24 hours.

That way, it’s clear that Elon Musk’s magic in his favorite cryptocurrency meme community seems to have lost its effect. Even so, he remains confident that the digital asset will be a good means of payment.

Recently, when billionaire Mark Cuban spoke highly of Dogecoin, making it clear that he trusted this means of payment, Musk said he agreed and that he has been saying so for the past few months.