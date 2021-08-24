Employee who goes to the bathroom 6 times a day is fired

A former employee is suing Amazon for complaining about the number of times she went to the bathroom — about six times a day. Maria Iris Jennitte Olivero has irritable bowel syndrome, or irritable bowel syndrome, a chronic disease that causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation and bloating.

Olivero started working at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey, in the United States, in 2020, and decided to sue Jeff Bezos’ company in June of that year, according to the Business Insider website.

According to the process, the then employee reportedly told her boss that she would need to go to the bathroom at least six times a day.

In response, the superior asked for a medical report within five days proving the need. The woman says it took her doctor six days to deliver the document, and she was fired before she could prove it to the manager.

Olivero sued Amazon in New Jersey Superior Court, claiming to have been discriminated against for her health problem. The former employee was based on the Law Against Discrimination.

In a statement, Amazon’s legal team said that Olivero had requested damages of US$75,000 (about R$400,000 at the current price). The former employee’s lawyers did not respond to the site.