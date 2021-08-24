End your day with stretching for a better night’s sleep

Do you wake up in the middle of the night with back pain or stiff shoulders? Or do you have a hard time falling asleep because your mind is racing?

A good night’s sleep is important not only for energy and concentration, but also for a strong immune system and for fighting infections.

If you are having trouble sleeping due to mental stress or physical stiffness, a nightly stretching routine is the perfect way to unwind and relax. These stretches are great whether you’re working at a desk all day or are more active.

As a yoga instructor and personal trainer, I’ve combined some stretches that you might remember from physical education classes as a kid and that you might also have found in a yoga class. (A regular yoga practice, according to the Sleep Foundation, helps people with insomnia sleep more, fall back to sleep faster in the middle of the night, and fall asleep faster).

Each night stretch will be done with deep breathing. Breathe deeply through your nose. Then slowly exhale through your nose. Repeat this breathing pattern to help you relax and lower your heart rate.

These five simple stretches consider different body parts and movements to release muscles that are tense. Each stretch will help calm your nervous system and bring your mind and body into a more restful state. Do each of these exercises for a minute each night before going to bed.

Important note: Before starting any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you feel pain.

1. Child pose

Alleviate the stiffness in the lumbar spine and focus on breathing in this relaxing pose.

On your hands and knees, gently move your hips back so that your glutes reach your heels. Extend your arms forward and relax your shoulders.

2. Lean forward

Release tension with this stretch that helps loosen the upper and lower back and hamstrings.

Sit comfortably on the bed or yoga mat with your legs in front of you. Bring your legs together and flex your feet.

Extend your arms towards the ceiling.

Then bend your waist gently forward and place your hands toward your feet.

Relax your shoulders and lower your chin toward your chest. Feel a stretch in the back of your legs and lower and upper back.

3. Bear hug

This stretch relaxes your upper back and reduces pain around your shoulder blades caused by poor posture.

Sit down and open your arms to your sides.

Then give yourself a big hug with your right arm over your left. Pull your shoulders forward.

Hold for 30 seconds and repeat with left arm over right arm.

4. Figure four

This posture helps loosen the hips and glutes and reduces stiffness in the lower back.

Lie on your back, bend your knees and place your feet flat on the bed or rug.

Cross your right ankle over your left thigh. Run your arms through your legs to grasp the left tendon.

Pull your legs toward your chest and flex your right foot.

Repeat on the other side.

5. Twist

Relax your lower back and reduce uncomfortable stomach bloating with this stretch.

Lie on your back, hug your knees to your chest. Then extend your arms out to the sides to shoulder height.

Bring your knees to the right and drop them toward the bed or mat. Turn your head to look over your left shoulder. Repeat on the other side.

Reduce pain and increase your overall sense of relaxation before deep sleep by performing this stretching routine. Your mind and body will thank you in the morning!

Stephanie Mansour, presenter of “Step It Up With Steph” on PBS, is a health and wellness journalist, consultant and weight loss trainer for women

