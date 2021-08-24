Enemies only at the BBB? Prior reveals desire for new Manu Gavassi album

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

Former BBC Felipe Prior commented on the publication of this columnist, on Instagram, this Monday (23/8), that he is eager to hear the new album by Manu Gavassi.

Manu has a release scheduled for the next 27th and it looks like he already has a guaranteed listener. “Curious to hear the sound,” wrote Prior.

Felipe PriorFelipe Prior

Felipe PriorReproduction/Instagram

Manu Gavassi blondemanu gavassi blonde

Manu Gavassi always makes radical changesPlay / Instagram

manu gavassi

This time, she appeared with lavender hair

Felipe PriorFelipe Prior

Prior is ex-BBBReproduction/Instagram

Felipe Prior launches clothing linefelipe-prior3

Felipe PriorReproduction/Instagram

FelipePriorFelipePrior

He was one of the most controversial participants in the last edition of BBBreproduction

manu gavassi instagrammanu gavassi instagram 1

Manu Gavassi said he did a social media detoxReproduction/Instagram

0

It is important to remember that the two were great enemies at BBB20 and starred in the biggest wall in the history of the reality show in the world, with 1.5 billion votes. The architect was eliminated at the time.

With a completely different look, very short and red hair, the singer revealed the reason for having been away from social networks for almost nine months.

“I come through this video to let you know that I’m back. I was away from social media for nine months. And when I say far, it’s really far. I didn’t have my passwords, so I was completely detoxed from January until today. And it wasn’t a coincidence that this was the most difficult and transformative musical process of my entire life,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR