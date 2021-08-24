Enemies only at the BBB? Prior reveals desire for new Manu Gavassi album

Former BBC Felipe Prior commented on the publication of this columnist, on Instagram, this Monday (23/8), that he is eager to hear the new album by Manu Gavassi.

Manu has a release scheduled for the next 27th and it looks like he already has a guaranteed listener. “Curious to hear the sound,” wrote Prior.

Felipe Prior Felipe PriorReproduction/Instagram manu gavassi blonde Manu Gavassi always makes radical changesPlay / Instagram manu gavassi This time, she appeared with lavender hair Felipe Prior Prior is ex-BBBReproduction/Instagram felipe-prior3 Felipe PriorReproduction/Instagram FelipePrior He was one of the most controversial participants in the last edition of BBBreproduction manu gavassi instagram 1 Manu Gavassi said he did a social media detoxReproduction/Instagram 0

It is important to remember that the two were great enemies at BBB20 and starred in the biggest wall in the history of the reality show in the world, with 1.5 billion votes. The architect was eliminated at the time.

With a completely different look, very short and red hair, the singer revealed the reason for having been away from social networks for almost nine months.

“I come through this video to let you know that I’m back. I was away from social media for nine months. And when I say far, it’s really far. I didn’t have my passwords, so I was completely detoxed from January until today. And it wasn’t a coincidence that this was the most difficult and transformative musical process of my entire life,” she said.