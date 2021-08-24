English newspaper ‘barra’ stars and Flamengo scale holder with Andreas, David Luiz and other reserves; see how it turned out

Like Flamengo bringing reinforcements from Premier League In this window, the English newspaper “The Sun” was impressed by the strength of the rosé cast.

In an exercise of imagination, the newspaper selected Fla with its new reinforcements and also with David Luiz, with whom the vice president of soccer Marcos Braz denies that the club is negotiating, despite the interest.

Interestingly, the newspaper left out some crucial names in Renato Gaúcho’s team, in favor of a team full of former Premier League players.

The Sun’s lineup doesn’t have Rodrigo Caio, Éverton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique or Arrascaeta.

See the lineup given by the newspaper:

Diego Alves; Matheusinho, Bruno Viana, David Luiz, Filipe Luis; João Gomes, Diego, Andreas Pereira, Vitinho, Kenedy; Gabigol